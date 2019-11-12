McKillop pleads for school gritting

SDLP Causeway Coast and Glens councillor, Margaret Anne McKillop, said that parents taking children to St Olcan’s Primary School, Glenshesk Road, Armoy are absolutely terrified every time they try to do the school run during winter weather. She warned that black ice is already making conditions hazardous.

She said: “This road is a ‘death trap’ in icy conditions and puts the pupils of the school, their carers and the school staff at considerable risk.

“It is a miracle that we have not had a tragic accident at this spot. Residents are sick, sore and tired of pleading for the road to be gritted.

She continued: “St Olcan’s is a popular school with 90 children, plus staff and the number of drivers on this road has been steadily increasing. This is no back road.

“Rural communities in the Glens are being treated like second class citizens over the gritting of school roads.

“We have been warned that we may face a harsh winter this year and I have asked the Department for Infrastructure to add the Glensheck Road to their list for gritting.”

She concluded: “Parents believe that they are taking their lives in their hands when they use this road in icy or snowy conditions and that is not acceptable.

“The fact is that many other school routes are being gritted while this one isn’t. No policy should treat rural communities and rural schools as second-class citizens.”