Tipple on down to the top gin experiences across Northern Ireland

Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, Northern Ireland has some of the most exciting experiences for lovers of this popular spirit.

As part of the Taste the Island initiative, Discover NI is raising a glass to local experiences, encouraging people to get out there this autumn and sample some of the finest artisan gins on the market.

The explosion in the popularity of gin, and particularly the craft gins produced in Northern Ireland over the past few years, has been nothing short of phenomenal. From practically none just a few years ago, there are now around 20 excellent producers.

Discover NI has provided a ‘Gin Gems’ list to inspire you to get out there this autumn.

Copeland Distillery, County Down – Northern Ireland’s newest gin distillery opened in 2016. Tour guests will learn about the history of the Copeland Islands with tales of smugglers and shipwrecks. There’s a neat gin tasting and a sensory botanical experience. The tour finishes in the Copeland Distillery Loft Bar where guests can enjoy a refreshing G&T. As it’s a working distillery there are specific tour times so booking is essential. Email tours@copelanddistillery.com or Tel. 028 9162 4000.

The Hole in the Wall Bar, Armagh - As part of the city’s flourishing Georgian Festival, the bar is hosting a Gin Masterclass. This immersive experience will teach you about distillation techniques and distilling a perfect small batch gin. Head behind the bar with expert bartenders to make a botanical gin cocktail using local spirits, mixers, fruit and garnish. The event is on November 30 from 8.30pm-10.30pm. To book email vic@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk or Tel 028 3752 1800.

The Boatyard Distillery, County Fermanagh - Situated on the banks of Lough Erne guests can enjoy an intimate tour and taste experience. Visitors will unlock some of the secrets that go into making Boatyard Double Gin and see first-hand how all of the distillery’s spirits celebrate the essence of Fermanagh. The tasting includes one 70cl bottle for guests to personally sign, label and take away in hand-debossed and branded gift bags. To book email boatyarddistillery.com or Tel 07757 219431.

The Bakehouse, Bellaghy, Co. Derry/Londonderry - Digging for Gin at the Bakehouse provides the ultimate gin experience. The morning commences with a gin lesson and tasting. Go foraging in the local countryside (weather permitting) to find some delicious ingredients to add to your very own bottle which you will create. You will make a bottle to leave behind for the Bakehouse’s gin wall and also take a bottle home to enjoy. To book email bronagh@bakehouseni.com or Tel 07900 806480.

Rademon Estate Distillery, Crossgar, Co Down: Shortcross Gin was released in 2014 and has gone on to great acclaim. The distillery’s tour and tasting experiences will unlock some of the secrets that go into creating this award-winning gin. Head Distiller, David Boyd-Armstrong will talk you through the harvesting of local botanicals, how water is collected from the distillery well along with the distilling, bottling and labelling processes. To book email hello@shortcrossgin.com or Tel 028 4483 0001.

For more details and to plan your Taste the Island trip, visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/explore/taste-the-island-events or follow #TasteTheIsland