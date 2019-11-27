Defibrillator installed at Melmount church

A NEW defibrillator has been installed at a local church thanks to the fundraising efforts of a local community group.

Last month the Three Bridges Cross Community Group hosted a coffee morning to help raise funds for the installation of the equipment.

Over £2,000 was raised to help buy the defibrillator which is now situated at St Mary's Church on the Melmount Road.

The keys and code for the life-saving device were recently handed over to Melmount parish priest, Rev Michael Doherty, by members of the community group.

The need for the equipment was identified following a recent incident at Mass when a local man became unwell and collapsed.

A number of massgoers with medical training came to his aid but ultimately it was the use of a defibrillator brought from the nearby O’Neill’s Sportswear Ltd which saved his life.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This is a very important piece of equipment to have.

“Fr Doherty and ourselves are very appreciative to everyone who helped towards this cause.

“If ever in the event of an emergency, please dial 999 where the ambulance service will assist you with the code to unlock this cabinet.

“We would also like to thank John from Medilink for his care and assistance with us when purchasing this equipment.

“Thanks to Eugene Gallagher for all his great electrician work on making sure it was installed properly and to Tyrone McElroy who will man the defibrillator on a regular basis to make sure all is in working order.”