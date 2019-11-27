Sign up for Relay for Life fundraiser

AN information night for this year’s Relay for Life event has taken place in Strabane.

The local launch of the fundraising event, which takes place next year, was held in Strabane Library last week.

The Legenderry Relay for Life will take place in Londonderry on June 20 at St Columb’s Park.

Relay For Life is a year-round team fundraising challenge bringing communities together to beat cancer.

A spokesperson said: “Get together a team of family and friends to fund raise together. Enter your team in your local Relay and meet other people going the extra mile to fund life-saving cancer research.

“Then join with your Relay community for a 24-hour celebration, showing that together we are stronger than cancer.

“It is an overnight event where we celebrate life, remember and fight back against that awful disease which touches everyone.”

Anyone can be in a team, consisting of usually between eight to 15 members made up of families, friends and colleagues with a maximum of 24 people per team.

Team members take it in turn to walk the track during the 24 relay.

At the event there will be VIP guests – survivors of cancer - who will walk the first lap, cheered on and supported by the community and fellow relayers.

Throughout the 24 hours there will be plenty to keep the community and relayers entertained, from live music to bingo to themed laps.

Candle bags are also dedicated to those people affected by cancer at the event.

“As the light goes, we gather to remember our loved ones, lighting the candles in the candle bags that are placed all around the track.

“The candles stay lit as we walk throughout the night. We have our Candle of Hope Ceremony which is a very moving period of reflection and remembrance,” the spokesperson added..

In the final closing ceremony, everyone joins together for the final lap. It’s a lap of celebration, of everyone’s achievements, on completing what will be a fantastic relay event.

To sign up for the race go to www.legenderryrelay.co.uk or email info@legenderryrelay.co.uk