Christmas Fayre returns to Strabane bigger and better than ever

WITH a selection of festive stalls and refreshments and the chance to meet Father Christmas and live music by local acts and choirs, Strabane Christmas Fayre returns on Sunday, December 1 and is set to be a great way to kick start your festivities!

The ever popular event returns to Strabane town centre, which brings a warm glow to so many of our locals regardless of age.

This year again there are over 30 craft and food stalls scattered across Castle Street and Castle Place, open from 1pm until 5pm with a dedicated area for kids fun to include face painting, arts n crafts

The sweet toothed visitor will be spoilt for choice with the sweet smell of crepes and waffles whilst those favouring a savoury choice will have an array of gourmet burgers, hotdogs and authentic curries to choose from.

There will also be a vast array of mouth-watering treats such as cakes, artisan breads and pastries.

If this wasn’t enough to stir your taste buds festive mulled wine will once again be available to help beat the cold. All this will be complimented by an array of stalls selling local hand crafted gifts including plants and wreaths, Christmas decorations, artisan soaps and oils, artwork, sculptures, textile items, homewares and jewellery to name but a few.

Many of the local retailers will also be open on this Sunday selling their own mouth-watering food and drink and a huge selection of gift ideas to help tick off that Christmas shopping list.

Now in its fourth year, a host of much-loved favourites will return to the Christmas Fayre this year – including the ever popular Christmas Jumper Pooch Parade sponsored by local dog groomer and dog food supplier Caliway – who this year will include a dog walk around the town centre beginning at 12.30pm.

We also have the return of the Christmas Wonderland Experience Bus leaving from a stop outside New Look and circling the town with live singing and entertainment on-board from local Encore Performing Arts Academy to be finished off with a visit to Mrs Claus at home in her sitting room.

This community-led event with support from Strabane Business Improvement District (BID), Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Chamber of Commerce is growing in numbers each year and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Teresa Stewart, one of the organisers, said: “We love exploring new ideas to grow the fayre and this year we have pulled out all the stops to ensure that it is bigger and better than ever.

“Families enjoy browsing the stalls each year and there’s no better way of getting into the Christmas spirit than a visit to our fayre”

For more information on the fayre check out Facebook.com/StrabaneChristmasFayre