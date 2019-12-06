Santa comes to Hilltown!

GET in the festive mood tonight (Friday, 6 December) with the Christmas lights switch-on event in Hilltown.

Sound Function DJ will be playing all the Christmas hits from 6.30pm as you wait for Santa and his special guests to arrive.

Kevin McAllister will give the orders, assisted by Quinn Doran and Rosaleen Fegan who will help Santa switch on the Christmas lights in the Square at 7.15pm.

There will be some other surprise guests mingling through the crowd you may like to take a selfie with!

Santa wants to see children in costume this year, so be sure to wear your best dress-up gear! Follow him to afterwards to the Youth Club for hot chocolate, mince pies and shortbread.

Visit Santa in his magical grotto and receive a token present. Santa has ensured the queue to his fabulous grotto is extra speedy this year! Cost is £2 per child with all proceeds going to the Clonduff GAA Club.

Hilltown Community Association and Clonduff GAA Club invite everyone to come out and get into the festive spirit. Bring all the family!