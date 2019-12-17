Local hotel raises thousands for CRUK

ON Saturday November 9, the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle held a wedding themed ball in aid of charity, Cancer Research UK Northern Ireland.

The event was a great success drawing attendees from around the country and beyond, many who enjoyed the thrill of putting on their wedding outfits and feeling like a bride once more!

Those who attended the event, which was the brainchild of hotelier, Claire Hunter , said it was beautifully thought out and the attention to detail by the staff highlighted what a fantastic venue the hotel has become.

Claire Hunter presented a cheque to the Ballycastle Cancer Research UK committee for £2843.65.

Adele Stevenson, Area fundraising manager for Cancer Research UK said “Each step we take towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person. More than 25 people are diagnosed in Northern Ireland with cancer every single day – that’s over 9,250 per year.

“While survival rates here have increased over the last 50 years, Northern Ireland still ranks below other European countries. We want to thank Claire Hunter, the Marine Hotel staff and all who attended the event for raising this amazing total which will help people here beat cancer sooner.”

“Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives but, as we are not government funded that is only possible thanks to the commitment of local people like these without whom it would not be possible to fund outstanding scientists, doctors and nurses here in Northern Ireland.”