Eve Blair to present new Saturday show on BBC Radio Ulster

STRABANE’s Eve Blair is to present a new lunchtime show on Saturdays on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds, with a focus on a mix of entertainment, the arts and live music.

The new show begins this weekend on Saturday from 1pm to 2pm.

The local presenter will be broadcasting each week from the studios at BBC Radio Foyle in Londonderry.

Eve said: “I am so looking forward to presenting this new show, as there is so much brilliant local and visiting talent from the North West and across Northern Ireland, and I can’t wait to feature them on the show, as well as playing some good music and finding out what listeners are up to and planning for the weekend ahead.”

She will continue to present The Late Show with Eve Blair from Monday to Thursdays on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds from 11pm to midnight.