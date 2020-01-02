Belfast for Life, Not Just for Christmas

BelfastforLife, an international initiative aimed at bringing together the Northern Ireland diaspora community, is planning an unmissable weekend for professionals seeking to make the city their home.

The inaugural BelfastforLife Expo begins on Friday March 6, 2020 with three days packed full of activities to showcase a confident city which has become an exciting place to live, work and socialise.

Ongoing investment in Northern Ireland is boosting the economy, resulting in the growth and diversity of job roles in Belfast. The city has been transformed in recent years with a host of businesses locating here, as well as new homegrown companies, hotel and restaurant openings, tourism attractions and increased air travel routes.

The initiative, hosted by the Abacus Talent Group, is supported by Belfast City Council, NI Connections, Visit Belfast, and a number of prestigious Belfast based companies.

Over 100 selected participants will meet employers, attend networking events, enjoy formal and informal dinners, seminars and more. They will also be given a taste of Belfast’s nightlife and social scene, and all at no cost.

The Expo will explore a full range of topics from jobs, property, childcare, schools and relocation and provide advice from those that have made the move.

Justin Rush, Founder of BelfastforLife and Director of leading recruitment firm Abacus said: “For too long many of our most talented people have left Northern Ireland to either work or study elsewhere.

“Belfast has changed, it is a vibrant, modern, thriving city which is home to many leading companies keen to attract the best talent. The city is a wonderful place to work, live and socialise and just last year was named by Lonely Planet as the Best Place to Visit.”

Key companies and supporters also taking part in the weekend include Allen & Overy, Aflac Northern Ireland, Allstate Northern Ireland, Baker McKenzie, Carson McDowell, Cowen, EY, IQEQ, Herbert Smith Freehills, TP ICAP, Tughans.

Justin continued, “Belfast and the wider region is experiencing continued growth in the professional services area, from indigenous businesses and through foreign direct investment. The job market is buoyant and demand for talent is high despite Brexit. The first Expo event is open not only just to returners but anyone considering making Belfast their home.”

The Expo will highlight opportunities currently available for professionals from a range of areas including accountancy and finance, technology and software engineering, law and compliance and general business consultancy.

The BelfastforLife Expo is open to anyone considering moving to Belfast now or in the future. Applications close on January 31, 2020. Successful candidates will be contacted week commencing February 2, 2020. To find out more about the BelfastforLife Expo 2020 and to register, visit www.belfastforlife.com/expo.