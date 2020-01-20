Bready woman 'moo-ved' by 'udderly amazing' proposal!

A Bready woman recently received a ‘moo-ving’ proposal from her farming fiance!

Claire Dunn, from Bready, was ‘udderly’ amazed at the creativity of her partner, Jamie Huey, from Muff, Co Donegal – and it was no ‘cow-incidence’ that the crucial question was written on two of her beloved jersey cows, which were originally a gift from Jamie himself!

The pair now have an exciting date for the diary and are looking forward to sharing their lives together on the farm.

Explaining how Jamie’s proposal caught her by surprise, Claire said: “We have been going out for seven years past in December, and we had decided we wanted to spend our lives together.

“While I had the ring picked, I didn’t know how he was going to pop the question – suffice to say I was surprised!

“We both work on Jamie's farm in Muff, Co Donegal. We had morning milking done and were getting ready to head away for the day.

“I went into the house to get changed – I got a phone call from Jamie, telling me to come outside. He asked me to wear a blindfold, so I knew something big was coming!

“I took off the blindfold to see two jersey cows spray painted – he got on one knee! I couldn’t believe it!

“It was extra special as Jamie bought me them jerseys for my 18th birthday – they are very sentimental.

“My mum and dad were thrilled and couldn’t believe it, and while Jamie’s dad was in on it and helped him get the cows ready, his mum didn’t know anything about it, and was very surprised!”