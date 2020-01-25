Donemana Primary School qualify for finals of road safety quiz

DONEMANA Primary School has qualified for the finals of the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety Quiz.

Following the Derry City and Strabane District Council regional heat on Wedesday, January 15, the local school finished second to Steelstown Primary School and both will now go forward to the finals.

They will compete now compete against 20 other teams in the Northern Ireland final which will take place at the NI Fire and Rescue Training Centre, Belfast in March.

Davy Jackson, chairman of Foyle & District Road Safety Committee who hosted the event on behalf of ROAD SAFE NI commented:“The quiz is a great event for the kids in the area.

“We beleive that the earlier that they get information on road safety the safer they will be and they will carry the message throughout their lives.

“We would like to thank all who helped including NI Fire and Rescue Service, local committee members and Derry City and Strabane PCSP and the Mayor (Michaela Boyle) for the gifts for all who participated and all teachers and parents.”

Tony McKeown from event sponsors CRASH Services added: “As a Northern Ireland based business we are delighted to be able to support the Primary School Quiz.

“We are involved in accident management and breakdown recovery services so we have a close connection with road users and we are pleased to get involved with road safety projects like this.”

To find out more about Road Safe NI visit their website www.roadsafeni.com or follow them on Facebook.