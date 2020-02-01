Community groups celebrate Lottery funding

GROUPS across Strabane have kick-started the new decade with a grants boost from the National Lottery

Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association is among those groups across the Derry City and Strabane District Council sharing more than £250,000.

The group based is using a £10,000 grant to deliver a programme of activities for young people aged five to 19 years-old.

Activities include an after school/homework club, a senior drop-in centre for people aged 14 to 19 years-old and a residential trip.

The programme helps support the educational attainment of young people, reduce anti-social behaviour and create strong bonds throughout the community.

Garvagh and District Community Association, based in Castlederg is using a £7,522 grant to run a youth club for primary school children on Friday evenings for two hours.

They are also using the money to run dances and social nights for older people in the area.

Dregish Community Group, based between Drumquin and Castlederg, is using a grant of £9,540 to provide activities for the local community.

The group are also buying a loop hearing system and soft chairs.

Elsewhere, Newtownstewart Leisure Complex is using a £10,000 grant to install a new boiler and associated fittings in the Newtownstewart Centre 2000.

Also receiving funding is Leckpatrick and Dunnalong Luncheon Club.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland director, said: “Our experience of working with communities is that when you listen, people have amazing ideas to make things better.

“What a fantastic way to start the New Year by announcing these grants which are helping fund amazing projects throughout Northern Ireland.

“It is great to see the diverse work being done through projects funded by National Lottery money.

“Whether it’s small pots of funding or larger grants, people are being brought together to make good things happen and change lives. When people take the lead and develop their own great ideas, communities really do thrive.

“I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.”