Galgorm Resort teams up with Council to offer look into hospitality market

YOUNG people who may be considering a career in the hospitality sector are being given an exciting opportunity to learn from the best in the business as part of an initiative led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the world-class Galgorm Resort.

The project is the first of its kind and will be co-ordinated by the charity Springboard, which helps young people and the unemployed of any age into employment in leisure, tourism and hospitality.

The Hospitality Careers Taster event, which will take place at Galgorm Resort on 10 March, will see over 100 young people and their teachers receive hands-on learning about the many diverse job roles that exist at the facility – from food and beverage to housekeeping, and kitchen and banqueting, to events and spa.

With employment opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector in Northern Ireland expected to increase in line with a projected growth for the industry to £2bn by 2030, there has never been a more exciting time to work in the area.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, has a career background in the industry and was delighted to meet with the Galgorm Resort team at the launch of the Careers Taster event.

“The purpose of this initiative is to help our local young people to recognise the world of opportunities that exist right here on their doorstep”, Cllr Morrow explained.

“Council is delighted that such an esteemed provider as the Galgorm Resort has agreed to come on board for the Hospitality Careers Taster project, while the input of Springboard in co-ordinating the delivery will also be invaluable.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Hospitality Careers Taster Event can do so by contacting Michelem@springboarduk .org.uk