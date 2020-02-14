Alley Theatre receives another excellence award

THE Alley Theatre in Strabane is celebrating again after receiving an excellence grading in their Quest Facilities Management award.

It follows on from the recent announcement that the facility had received a four star excellence award from Tourism NI which is part of a grading scheme monitored and awarded by Tourism NI to ensure quality visitor experiences at venues.

The Quest UK Quality Scheme is an independently accredited, industry-recognised tool, which encourages continuous improvement in the management of facilities, improving quality and delivering excellence.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council facility was assessed in several aspects of management including health and safety, customer care and experience, housekeeping, team and skills development, planning to improve, marketing, accessibility, community involvement, programming and event management, as well as maintenance and environmental management, and was awarded a Centre of Excellence grading in the Quest Plus accreditation.

Welcoming news of the award, Mayor Michaela Boyle said: “Securing these excellence awards is a major coup for the Alley Theatre and is further evidence of the work and commitment of staff there to maintain and continually improve the quality of services.

“The Alley Theatre is a fantastic local facility that has gone from strength to strength in bringing the arts to Strabane.

“A visit to the theatre is a very enjoyable experience and I am delighted that the facility has been acknowledged for their ongoing commitment to bringing about a positive experience for all their customers.”

The Alley Arts and Conference Centre is a state of the art theatre complex, art gallery, conference centre and visitor information centre in the centre of Strabane town, offering top quality arts entertainment from community performing arts groups, local schools and artists all over the world.

It has a full arts development programme, conference facilities, café with bar facilities and Studio 1 Craft Collective Shop.

The centre is committed to promoting an accessible and inclusive venue for all visitors and ensures that opportunities and programming meets the needs of customers in creating a positive cultural experience in leading the way to arts participation and community engagement.

For a full programme of events, opening hours and events listings, including information on access and inclusion provisions and the Access for All Scheme, visit www.alley-theatre.com or call 028 71 384444 and the Alley’s highly-skilled staff will be happy to assist.