Dementia friendly service being televised

St Patrick's in Coleraine

PARISHIONERS at a Coleraine church are delighted that their dementia friendly service will be filmed for ‘Songs of Praise’ tomorrow (Wednesday, February 19) for a programme to be televised next month.
The St Patrick’s service commenced in April 2018 and has proved very popular with people living with dementia and their carers from various Christian denominations.

This monthly service at St. Patrick's is generally held on the second Monday of the month at 2.30pm.

