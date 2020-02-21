Three local venues named amongst NI’s Top 100 hospitality businesses

THE search to find the Top 100 hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland came to a dramatic conclusion with three local venues among the winners.

House of McDonnell, Ballycastle, Fullerton Arms, Ballintoy and Mary McBride’s, Cushendun were revealed as winners at a prestigious gala event held earlier this week.



Organised by industry body, Hospitality Ulster the event was hosted by entertainment legends Tim McGarry and Pamela Ballantine alongside former rugby internationals Ugo Monye and Tommy Bowe.

Recognising the huge contribution of all the Top 100 winners, each venue received equal recognition for their role in driving forward industry standards.

The prestige and honour of being recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s Top 100 hospitality businesses wasn’t the only thing up for grabs on the evening. The 100 winners were all placed into a draw to win a range of spectacular prizes. A branded car for a year courtesy of Donnelly Group and Oasis Retail Services was won by Cellar Bar Lurgan; Lavery’s Belfast scooped a £1000 advertising and marketing package courtesy of U105 and McAleer’s Dungannon won a place on a mini MBA course at Queen’s University Belfast.

All funds raised on the night were donated to The Benevolent, a charity that provides help and support to current and former employees of the drinks industry and their families.

Danny Coyles, Hospitality Ulster Chair commented after the awards: "We’re thrilled to shine the spotlight on the top hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland with the only awards, awarded by the industry to the industry.

"The Top 100 Hospitality Businesses Awards recognise the businesses who through their premises, staff and product offer embody the very essence of the unique hospitality industry, committed to going the extra mile to deliver an authentic customer experience that matches both their target market and customer demographic.

“The hospitality industry in Northern Ireland has no shortage of fantastic venues and so many businesses are at the very top of their game and we would like to congratulate all of our winners for making it in to the Top 100 this year.”