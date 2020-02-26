Feast of family fun planned for St Patrick's Day in Strabane

STRABANE will be a hive of activity this St Patrick’s Day after a full programme of carnival celebrations were launched this week.

The town’s 2020 festivities will have a distinct international feel and showcase a variety of music, dance, song, arts and crafts from around the world.

The Festival Village at Butcher Street car park will include a multi-cultural area showcasing a variety of entertainment from around the world and an Irish quarter showcasing language, folklore and genealogy.

The Alley Theatre will feature music and children’s activities while the entertainment will climax with the annual St Patrick’s Day parade at 2pm.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, encouraged the public to get involved in the family friendly celebrations.

“St Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest celebrations of the year in Strabane and I’m sure thousands of people will come out to sample the sights and sounds of this exciting programme,” she said.

“The festivities are a real community effort with local businesses and organisations working with council’s Festival and Events team to bring you a diverse programme that will appeal to all ages.

“It’s a great day out with entertainment in the Festival Village and the Alley and a host of local musicians and performers taking part in the parade.”

The Festival Village is open from 2pm to 5pm and will feature live music by Mad Notions and characters from ancient Irish myth and legend alongside storytelling, markets and activities.

From 3pm to 4.30pm, the Alley Theatre will host some of the best of Irish traditional music by Comhaltas an Tsratha Báin, hearty Irish stew and children’s activities.

The carnival parade at 2pm will feature a revised route starting at Holy Cross College before moving through Melmount Road, Bridge Street, Market Street, Abercorn Square, Railway Road and Dock Street.

Full details of the Strabane St Patrick’s Day celebrations are available at derrystrabane.com/stpatricksdaystrabane.

Full traffic and travel arrangements will be issued the week before the event.