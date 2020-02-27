Prestigious award for Strabane Bus Centre

THE results of the SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards have been announced recognising the efforts of Translink employees right across NI to develop a culture of continuous improvement for the benefit of passengers, the general public and their work colleagues.

The awards are designed to enhance customer experience and safety and reward staff who regularly go the extra mile in making Translink a recognised leader in corporate responsibility.

These Awards, in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, embrace the company's four main corporate responsibility themes (Go Safe, Go Eco, Go Healthy and Go Together) and are judged across key criteria assessing resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour and leadership.

Thirty-six Translink locations, including bus and train stations, took part in the awards which also ensures the business upholds its environmental-responsibility focus, making Northern Ireland a more attractive place to live and work while supporting the local economy.

The top Platinum Award was presented to eleven facilities including Craigavon Bus Station, Armagh Bus Station, Newry Train Station, Newry Bus Station, Coleraine Bus and Rail Centre, Foyle Street Bus Station (Derry~Londonderry), Strabane Bus Station, Newtownards Bus Station, Downpatrick Bus Station, Antrim Bus & Rail Centre and Great Victoria Street Train Station.

Gold Awards went to a further 19 facilities.

Translink Group chief executive, Chris Conway, said: "These annual awards celebrate how our employees are crucial to the delivery of high quality services and customer care; the Translink SPIRIT.

"This year we are delighted to see the number of stations achieving the highest rating, of Platinum, has more than doubled since last year, demonstrating that our staff are making a positive and lasting difference to improving the passenger journey experience, demonstrating the company's corporate responsibility focus and instilling a sense of pride in our work space and its place within the local community."

The SPIRIT of Translink Awards are independently judged by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful chief executive Ian Humphreys said: "The Translink staff involved in the programme have gone the extra mile to improve their stations, reduce their environmental impact and engage with their local communities.

"Positive action like this will be required if we are to reduce our carbon emissions, tackle single-use plastics and take climate action."