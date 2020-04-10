Knockavoe School's 'Be Brave' message to pupils

PHA confirm one death in Northern Ireland due to COVID-19 in 24 hours
STAFF at Knockavoe School in Strabane have created a lovely video tribute to pupils as the coronavirus lockdown continues.
Set to the tune of Sara Bareilles 'Brave', the video features a series of positive messages to pupils and the wider school community.
Staff can be seen dancing and singing along with messages including: "We miss you all so much. Stay safe and be brave We will all see you soon."
Well done to all involved.
This is sure to put a smile on your face.