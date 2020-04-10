Knockavoe School's 'Be Brave' message to pupils


STAFF at Knockavoe School in Strabane have created a lovely video tribute to pupils as the coronavirus lockdown continues. 

Set to the tune of Sara Bareilles 'Brave', the video features a series of positive messages to pupils and the wider school community.

Staff can be seen dancing and singing along with messages including: "We miss you all so much. Stay safe and be brave We will all see you soon."

Well done to all involved.

This is sure to put a smile on your face.

