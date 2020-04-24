Generous Grainne offering free hypnotherapy sessions

A RATHFRILAND woman is offering free hypnotherapy appointments to help local people deal with stress and anxiety caused by Covid-19.

Grainne Morgan is just two months off completing Clifton Practice Hypnotherapy Training (CPHT), which is a nationwide hypnotherapy training body providing a Hypnotherapy in Practice Diploma.

The local woman was set to start up her own business last month and charge people for sessions.

However, after she noticed the stress and anxiety caused by the ongoing health crisis, she has offered her services for free.

She said: “The hypnotherapy sessions help to relieve stress, anxiety and sleep problems during this time.

“I can tell people all about their brain and what side they are using and then do a trance which is nothing to be afraid of and I never pry into a person’s private life.”

Grainne first offered her services through Rathfriland’s Community Help Facebook page.

“I noticed the high levels of stress and anxiety surrounding Covid-19 locally and last month I was going to set up a business and start charging people.

“However, while noticing the high levels of stress I decided not to and wanted to offer my services for free instead.

“I sent out a message saying what I was doing and in the first two days I had five people and I just kept it at five and then before I knew it I had eight people,” she said.

Grainne started with just one free consultation but then soon realised that people needed more.

She continued: “I gave a couple of consultations and then offered them a sleep-inducing download that they could listen to and totally switch off.

“These sessions are just so people can relax and create positive thoughts too and try to make the best out of a negative situation and the therapy offered is not about going into the past.

“The levels of stress have been high locally and anxiety is through the roof and I am helping people through WhatsApp and Zoom face-to-face sessions.”

Grainne is continuing to offer the sessions while lockdown remains in place for the foreseeable.

You can find out more and get in touch through ‘Grainne Morgan Hypnotherapy’ on Facebook or through private messenger and Rathfriland’s Community Help page.