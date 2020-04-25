Strabane man using social media app to shine a light on mental health

CORONAVIRUS has plunged the world into uncertainty and the constant news of the outbreak is leaving many feeling worried and anxious.

While the focus is usually on maintaining physical health, it's also important to remember the impact on your mental health.

Social media can often be maligned but in the midst of the global pandemic, for many it has become a vital source of connection and interaction for people in lockdown.

A young Strabane man is using his own social media account as a tool to instill some much needed positivity in peoples' lives.

Aaron Quinn explained: "I made a private Snapchat on how to mind your head and to give tips on how to cope with anxiety and come to be more positive.

"I do a few talks in a week to talk about different topics because I think mental health is so important now more then ever.

"I only started off with 20 people but day by day, more people were telling their friends and family about it and they wanted to join."

While the initiative originally started out in a private forum, Aaron has now opened it up meaning anyone can join in.

‘Positivity’

Feedback from those participating has also shown that Aaron's positivity is helping making a real difference to people during these unprecedented times.

One participant said: "Your stories about anxiety really helped and gave me the courage to go a walk today without feeling nervous. The walk also helped so much with clearing my mind. Thank you."

Another wrote: "You're doing an amazing thing. The more people that see this the better. Keep it up."

"Aaron Quinn's private story on mental health is honestly helping me through this isolation so much. Would recommend anyone struggling to ask him to be added in. He's one of the best," critiqued another.

For the kind-hearted 22-year-old, his goal is to help as many people as he can and create awareness about mental health.

"I do two main topics a week but post stuff every day and get people to take part in challenges," he added.

"My talks this week have been on 'self care' and 'how to have a more positive outlook in life'. I do two different topics every week.

"It's something I always wanted to do and with me having more time on my hands with being off work I've been able to get it up and running," he said.

"My main goal is to help as many people as I can and to spread more awareness for mental health.

"Northern Ireland has the highest rate of suicides compared to England, Scotland and Wales. Also it is more men than women who take their own lives.

"When this pandemic is over I hope to get in touch with council to get my ideas across to help people with mental health problems in my hometown."

To join in, add Aaron's 'Mind Your Head' account on Snapchat with the username; mindyourhead_20