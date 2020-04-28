A moment in time

THE Community Help group in Rathfriland is planning to bury a time capsule in relation to Covid-19.

Rathfriland woman, Joy Lapsley recently set up the Facebook group to spur the community on during lockdown.

Last month Joy donated 48 packages to vulnerable people and those who are self-isolating in the local area and has spread some community cheer through her many challenges.

Joy said she recently put the idea of a capsule on the group to see what the interest would be like.

She added: “I wanted to see who would like to get involved with this most recent project and I have the support of local UUP representatives, Jill Macauley and Glenn Barr.

“We have contacted the Orange Order about using a small section of the demonstration field on the Castlewellan Road in order to plant it in.

“The group would love for it to be planted in two weeks’ time and if we do not get permission from the Orange Order then we will look into getting a council-owned site and maybe a little tree beside it.”

Joy sent out 100 packs for inside the time capsule last Friday (24 April) and is set to collect them tomorrow (Wednesday).

She continued: “These were printed off by Robin from the Rathfriland page and it’s a booklet for people to fill in about themselves now and a letter to their future self too.

“I also recently sent out over 70s packs and asked people if they also wanted to include anything in the capsule.”

This animal feed box is set to be transformed into a time capsule and planted locally with items relating to the Covid-19 lockdown

The time capsule is an animal feed box and it is going to be painted silver and etched with the words ‘Rathfriland’s 2020 time capsule’ or something similar.

“Our plan is to include worksheets, newspapers, magazines and photographs and we could bury it for around 20 years and then put it back again for even longer if we need to.

“It is just about capturing what it was like during lockdown and maybe in years to come schools will open it to help with history lessons too,” Joy said.