Andrea braves the shave for PPE!

A BANBRIDGE woman has braved the shave to help raise vital funds for PPE.

Andrea Hughes decided to shave her head as a way to personally give something back to the NHS which has cared for her in the past.

She said: “I have been in and out of hospital over the last two years in Craigavon and a hospital in Omagh too.

“I always noticed just how busy all the staff were and I wanted to help in any way possible with the PPE shortages that were highlighted recently.

“I knew some people in Banbridge were ordering equipment and thought if I could raise some money and hand it over towards that too,” she said.

However, Andrea has since decided to see if she can use her funds to source some material and get scrubs and face masks made for frontline staff.

She continued: “I set myself a target of £300 and have raised £180 to date, and funds are still coming in and I plan to keep the fundraising page up for as long as I can.

“Neil Hobson is a country music singer and he has a show on Facebook and has been promoting the head shave too which is great.”

Andrea with her striking bright blue hair before she braved the shave for charity

Andrea’s daughter, Chloe volunteered to shave her mum’s long blue hair last week and posted the photographs online.

“I thought that by shaving my head it would help to raise the most awareness as to what I was doing and everyone is so used to seeing me out and about with my whacky hair colours.

“I suffer from severe anxiety and was very nervous about getting it done, so much so my knuckles were white. However, I am so glad that I did it and could help in any way possible,” she said.