Fiddler's Green Festival cancelled

ANOTHER popular summer event has sadly been cancelled as the health pandemic continues.

Organisers behind The Fiddler's Green International Festival announced today (Thursday) that they had taken the decision to cancel this year's music festival.

Scheduled to take place place from 19 to 26 July, the annual feast of music and talent held in Rostrevor, attracts musicians and exhibitors from around the world and brings droves of people to the scenic town.

In a statement on their social media, organisers thanked everyone for their understanding.

"In the interests of protecting the health of all those from near and far who have supported Fiddlers Green Festival over the years, we have taken the decision to cancel the 2020 festival.

"We thank you all for your understanding and wish you good health and strength to come through this difficult time.

"Our respect and appreciation goes out to all in the NHS and in those services which we so often take for granted. Together we'll come through this to sing and dance again! Thank you."