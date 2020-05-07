Weekly dance helps lift community spirits

A GROUP of neighbours in Strabane have been dancing in the street every weekend to help lift the spirits of the community as lockdown restrictions continue.

The weekly boogie at Jefferson Court sees residents take to the street outside their homes and dance to a variety of classic floorfillers.

The idea is the brainchild of Spirit of Northern Ireland award winners the Mullen family - Rosemarie, Sarah Jane and Paul.

Collectively known under the professional banner of Strictly by M' Dancin they are also responsible for one of Strabane's biggest annual social events of the year - the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ extravaganza held every December in St Patrick’s Hall.

It's little surprise then that their latest venture is proving just as popular.

Every Sunday Paul gets the speaker out at the front of the family home and for an hour of pure joy, residents shake-off the lockdown blues.

