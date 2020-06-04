Sollus Highland Dancers receive Queen's Award for voluntary service

SOLLUS Highland Dancers, a group of volunteers based in Bready have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The group deliver highland dance tuition throughout the West of Ulster and strive to create opportunities for young people through performance, competition and accredited exams.

Sollus is made up of volunteers who are dedicated in working for everyone in their local communities.

The group is one of 16 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year in Northern Ireland.

The number of nominations remains high year on year, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to make life better for those around them.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Recipients are announced each year on 2nd June, the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation. Award winners this year are wonderfully diverse.

Representatives of Sollus Highland Dancers will receive the award from Robert Scott, Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone later this summer.

Furthermore two volunteers from Sollus will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2021, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

Sollus’ dance teacher, Georgina Kee-McCarter, said the award is testament to the dancers and team of volunteers at Sollus.

“I am so delighted to be sharing this news with everyone. It has been a really exciting process and a very difficult secret to keep.

"I am so truly grateful to all the volunteers who tirelessly support our work and my crazy ideas! This is the most amazing tribute to their hard work and commitment," she said.

(See next week's edition when we will go through our archives for a special feature on the group).