Strabane Translink staff step in to help with delivery of food parcels

TRANSLINK staff at Strabane Ulsterbus depot have responded to the COVID-19 emergency by starting a special grocery donation drive for people in need in their local community.

The team of Translink drivers worked alongside local volunteers from Fountain Street Community Development Association (FSCDA) in the town to deliver the weekly Department for Communities food parcels for people in need from the local area.

Alan Young, Translink service delivery manager, explained: “We recognise this is a challenging time for everyone so it’s fantastic that our team are stepping up to support community health workers who are providing vital services at this time.

"We’re working hard to support local communities and essential workers with our bus and rail services during this unprecedented emergency and we really appreciate the hard work of our colleagues going ‘above and beyond’ to respond to the crisis.”

A spokesperson for Fountain Street extended their thanks to Translink staff for their assistance.

"A massive word of thanks to Translink (Ulsterbus) and their volunteers, Gerard, Art and Mickey, who brought their bus and worked alongside the local volunteers from Fountain Street CDA and Strabane Community Project to deliver the weekly Department for Communities food parcels in the area."

Meanwhile, Translink says it has put in in place a series of measures to keep people safe if they need to use public transport.

"There’s more safety signage and screens on services and in-stations. Frontline staff have PPE to wear, new one-way systems may be in operation and hand sanitiser dispensers are in place for public use.

"Some station seating has been removed to offer more space with queuing systems operating, enhanced cleaning procedures across the network and more passenger announcements to remind everyone to keep apart," a spokesperson said.

Passengers are asked to plan ahead by checking timetables, travel off-peak if they can and follow these safety steps: Wash or sanitise hands frequently, use prepay tickets like mLink or smartcards, maintain social distancing and wear a face covering, do not travel if you feel unwell, stand back to let passengers off services and be patient – allow extra time for journeys