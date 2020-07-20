Horticulture Kit Programme launched

STRABANE Health Improvement Project (SHIP) has launched a new home Horticultural Kit Programme.

The programme, which has been funded by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive under its COVID-19 Community Support Programme, sees the kits being distributed to green-fingered individuals and families across the town to build in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Project manager at SHIP, Jarlath McNulty, explained: "This programme will see 120 home horticultural flower box kits being given out to the local community.

"These kits consist of your compost, your flowers and flower box.

"The participants then have the opportunity of arranging their flower boxes at their own leisure."

The horticultural kits were assembled together by SHIP's volunteers and then given out to local community organisations to distribute within their own areas.

The organisations include: Fountain Street Community Development Association (CDA), Springhill CDA Strabane Unemployed Group, Strabane Community Project, Strabane District Caring Services, Melmount Community Forum, Ballycolman CDA and SHIP.