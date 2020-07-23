Mayor visits Alley Theatre to mark reopening to the public

THE Alley Theatre has reopened to the public with restrictions.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Brian Tierney, visited the theatre on the first day of its reopening to the public on Wednesday.

The Alley has partially reopened with reduced hours of 11am to 4pm from Monday to Friday with a number of measures in place to ensure social distancing and hand sanitising.

The gallery has reopened and is hosting the exhibition Arcadian Views II by Catherine Hearne – a beautiful exhibition in canvases full of colour and pattern which is about time, place and memory.

Strabane Visitor Information Centre is also open to the public and staff are looking forward to welcoming visitors who are travelling and discovering what the island of Ireland has to offer.

Locally produced gift items are available to buy from Studio One Craft Collective located within the foyer.

Mayor Tierney took a tour of the facility and spoke to staff who he wished well ahead.

"It is fantastic to see the Alley's doors reopened to the public and I was delighted to meet with staff who have been hard at work preparing the venue to be a safe and enjoyable experience," he said.

"I enjoyed the exhibition by Catherine Hearne currently on display in the gallery and I was pleased to see that tourists from near and far can re-access the very informative Visitor Information Centre.

"I would appeal to anyone visiting council venues to be patient. They are operating at reduced capacity so there may be queues at busy times and please follow the signage and advice of staff to ensure social distancing and a safe and enjoyable user experience for all."

Café Horizon and the theatre remain closed but the Alley are delighted to offer top class entertainment virtually with a full summer programme of events available to watch on the Facebook page.: www.facebook.com/thealleytheatre or join private Facebook groups.

The Summer Virtual Programme features workshops for adults and kids for example www.alley-theatre.com.

The Alley is operating at a limited capacity and we would ask customers to adhere to the health and safety measures we have put in place in order to ensure that our customers and visitors feel safe to visit us and we are very much looking forward to seeing you all.