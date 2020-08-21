Alley Theatre is 'Good to Go' as it receives industry standard award

THE Alley Theatre has received the industry standard mark 'We're Good to Go', which recognises its efforts to implement cleaning and social distancing measures for staff and customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The 'We're Good To Go' industry standard means th​at the Alley Theatre has demonstrated that they are adhering to the respective government and public health guidance, have carried out a COVID-19 risk assessment and have the required processes and measures put in place.

It is a UK-wide industry standard and consumer mark, in partnership with the national tourism organisations of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, to provide a 'ring of confidence' for tourism and hospitality as the sector works towards reopening.

Jacqueline Doherty, venue manager, commented: "We are delighted to have received this award.

"We have stringent cleaning regimes in place – paying particular attention to frequently touched areas.

"The venue has a directional flow to allow our customers to practice social distancing and we have undertaken risk assessments and safe systems of working for all staff.

"Further measures we have taken include social distancing signposts and markings, hand sanitising facilities, and protective screens at our reception.

"We are definitely 'good to go', so we are thrilled to have been recognised by this industry standard.

"You can learn more about the extra measures we have in place on our website and all measures will be reviewed on a continual basis."

Jacqueline said that the Alley continue to offer services both in the venue and online.

"We are open Monday to Friday 11am to 4pm for visitor information enquiries and the art gallery is open with two exhibitions on show - 'If Stones Could Speak' and 'STRATA' by Sashka B Sheils.

"Our Studio 1 Craft Collective is also open with handcrafted products available to purchase.

"At the moment there are no live events in the theatre but there is a digital programme online for the month of August with concerts from Strabane Brass Band and Jazz Gazette, murder mystery evening plus lots of children's activities.

"So, check it out on our website www.alley-theatre.com or visit our Facebook page @thealleytheatre."