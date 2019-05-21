Sean signs for Everton

A RANDALSTOWN schoolboy has proved that hard work and dedication truly do pay off after he was offered a contract with Everton FC.

Sean McAllister is no stranger to the beautiful game, his skill and commitment marking him as a potential star of the future from a young age.

With the support of his family, the 16-year-old’s efforts have paid dividends as top clubs fought to have him sign with them.

“It has been a lot of years of effort,” proud father,” Eamon told the Antrim Guardian.

