Civic Reception for Cathair

STRIKER Cathair Friel was treated to a Civic Reception recently in Coleraine.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cllr. Brenda Chivers, invited Friel along to mark his very successful season.

The Drumsurn man finished the Sky Blues top scorer last term. But the hit-man did not have the happiest of finishes to the season after picking up a serious shoulder injury following a freak training accident. This ruled him out of the last handful of matches.

Up until this United had been involved in a scrap at the top of the Premiership table with eventual winners Linfield.

The ex-Limavady United record breaking goal scorer collected the Ballymena Leading goal scorer from the United Supporters Club at the end of season awards bash in the Des Allen Suite at the Showgrounds.

And in the last Supporters Club prize night he also took the top marksman title put up by the Ballymoney, Rasharkin and Finvoy United SC club.

Ballymena United hope Friel will be fit and ready to return for their Europa League Cup tie in July. At the civic reception Friel was accompanied by some family members and friends.