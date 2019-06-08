Successful Coaching4Christ prize night

Local councillors condemn graffiti in Limavady
COACHING4Christ’s Senior prize night took place recently at Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena.
This was a first for the Ahoghill-based set-up and it attracted a turnout of over 150.
Well done to the Under-12s, 13s and 16s.
In only their second year of competitive football the teams won two trophies - SBYFL League Cup (U12) and Supplementary Cup (U16).
C4C are looking forward to the new season
New Players - They are on the lookout for new players, born in 2007/2006 or 2003.
Contact Rodney on 07543990063 for details of open trials.