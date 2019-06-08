Successful Coaching4Christ prize night

COACHING4Christ’s Senior prize night took place recently at Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena.

This was a first for the Ahoghill-based set-up and it attracted a turnout of over 150.

Well done to the Under-12s, 13s and 16s.

In only their second year of competitive football the teams won two trophies - SBYFL League Cup (U12) and Supplementary Cup (U16).

C4C are looking forward to the new season

New Players - They are on the lookout for new players, born in 2007/2006 or 2003.

Contact Rodney on 07543990063 for details of open trials.