Sebastian is Division Three Player of Year

CARNINY Amateurs striker Sebastian Kundys was named Young Player of the Year at Friday’s Ballymena Premier League prize evening at Eaton Park.

The 17-year-old took top honour in Division 3 ahead of team colleague Mark Butler.

At the evening Dunloy won the Fair Play Team of Year.

Intermediate League champions were Bangor.

League Chairman Ian Shiels welcomed the players, officials and guests.

He was full of praise for the League’s Billy McIlroy for his 54 years faithful service in all things admin.

Ian spoke highly of secretary Brian Montgomery’s 50 years with Ballymena Saturday Morning League, and their Chairman, David King.

Ian pointed out that Friday night’s Premier bash was the first in 41 years out of the now closed Michelin Athletic Club.

The Chairman praised the League’s represenatives on the IFA and County Antrim FA.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Cllr. Maureen Morrow, said without volunteers the thriving League could not exist.

She also thanked the Referees, managers and coaches.

Ballymena United Vice Chairman Don Stirling echoed these sentiments before presenting the League with a cheque from the club.

Glenn Boyd, from Ballymena RFC, welcomed all to Eaton Park congraulated the winners and wished all teams success in the new season.

League secretary Billy McIlroy thanked Council for all their help throughout the season.

He, too, praised the Referres and volunteers, pointing out without them the League would not exist.

Billy said there is concern about the IFA’s proposed plans to shake up the Leagues.

He said there are some good plans in the pipeline - and some not so good.

“We will keep you posted with all that is going on,” Billy told the gathering.

He took a bit of the shine off the night by reminding teams to take good care of the silverware they had won - as four Cups have gone missing in the past two years!

Fair Play Award

Carniny Amateur and Youth won the Division 3 Fair Play award.

Dunloy won it in the Interemedaite section.

Intermediate Manager of the Year was Bangor’s Hugh Sincair.

In Junior Division 1 Leading Goal Scorer was striker Ross Oliver, of Woodands.

Ross is well known in this area for his connection with Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

He netted 36 goals.

Where the Cups went

Intermediate Player of the Year was Ben Roy (Bangor).

Bangor won the Connon and the McReynolds Cup.

St. James Swifts won the O’Gorman Cup. Swifts IIs won Division 2 and the Linda Welshman Mem. Cup. Thirds won Division 3.

Woodlands won Division 1 and the Canada Trophy.

Brantwood won the Crawford Cup.

Glebe Rangers won the Toronto Trophy.

Unsung heroes thanked

Gerald Thornton (table quiz), David McLaughlin (providing North West Refs), Stephen Armstrong (website) and Glenn and Elaine Boyd, for the welcome they gave the League to Eaton Park).