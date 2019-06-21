Four new faces at the 'Point

WARRENPOINT Town is delighted to welcome Dermot McVeigh, Gavin Smith, Jake O'Connor and Kaleem Simon to the club.

The new signings will start the 2019/20 season in the Point colours with manager Stephen McDonnell absolutely delighted to have secured the services of all four players.

McDonnell stated: "I am delighted to announce our latest signings to the club and have no doubt that all four players will add massive value to our squad for the coming season.

"Dermot (28) returns to the club after two year's away with studies. I believe Dermot will add invaluable experience to our relatively young squad and he is player who we know everything about in terms of personality and character.

"Dermot operates mainly as a Centre Back however he has proven before that he can slot in as left back also. We are delighted to welcome Dermot back.

"Gavin Smith comes to us with a good football education behind him. He signs from Muirhevnamor FC who are a local junior side in Dundalk, however he was on the books of Dundalk FC up until October last year, Gavin is a player who I have seen so much of in recent years and has the qualities to be a very good centre half in the Irish league.

"At (19) Gavin has already played for Dundalk FC in some cup games last year so I believe we are getting a player who has potential to make a big impact and improve our squad.

"Jake O'Connor comes in from Portmarnock FC in the Leinster senior league. A bit like Gavin, Jake has had a great football education coming through the youth set up at Dundalk FC and also played a handful of games for the first team.

"Jake now (21) has the potential to kick on and be a top Centre midfielder in the Irish league and we are looking forward to helping him grow.

"Kaleem Simon (22) comes in from Athlone Town FC who play in the League of Ireland first division. Kaleem is a player who we have kept an eye on in recent times and a player we have a connection with through our coaching staff.

"Kaleem has the ability to be one of the most exciting talents and we hope he discovers his best form with us at Warrenpoint Town, Kaleem is a talented forward player who can operate in any of the forward position."