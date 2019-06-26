European dream comes true for Sky Blue fan Davy

WATCHING Thursday night’s Europa League Cup clash at Ballymena Showgrounds is a dream come true for life-long Sky Blue supporter Davy Hanna!

And he wishes David Jeffrey’s United side every success against NSI Runavik in the Europa League preliminary tie (7.45pm).

Davy, who will soon celebrate his 89th birthday, is a regular attendee at United’s home games.

His close friend Tommy Patterson, who is Chairman of the Seven Towers United Supporters Club, usually takes Davy along to the games.

The thought of attending such a big match on Thursday night is an exciting one for Davy.

“I hope Ballymena United give a good showing, and I know the fans will be out in force to cheer them along,” he said.

Davy, who comes from Lettercreeve in the town, has nothing but praise for the man who has taken United this far.

“David Jeffrey is doing a great job,” Davy told Guardian Sport. “He has said it will take a bit of time, but we seem to have came on greatly and much quicker than expected.”

Davy’s praise for the United manager and his backroom staff is well merited.

Jeffrey and co. have turned Ballymena United’s fortunes completely around.

Last season United finished runners-up in the Premiership, which gave them automatic qualification for the Europa League preliminary ties.

Davy rates current United manager David Jeffery as one of the best ever at the Showgrounds.

He also recalled the brilliance of Geoff Twentyman, who was in charge as player/manager at United from 1960-63.