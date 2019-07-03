Kearney home to a heroes welcome

ORAN Kearney claims he is a better manager now than when he left Coleraine to join St. Mirren less than 12 months ago.

The Ballymoney man was speaking at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Wednesday evening after being unveiled as the club's new manager.

The schoolteacher believes he has learned a lot from his time in Scotland and is keen to get down to work at the Showgrounds.

He is due to take training on Thursday evening prior to the club's first pre-season game of the new campaign in Stranraer on Saturday.

"It feels surreal to be back here," admitted the 39-year-old.

"A lot has happened in past ten days or so.

"I'm delighted to be back but I know there's a lot of work to do."

A large crowd of supporters turned out to welcome back the man who led the club to Irish Cup success in 2018 and came within a hair's breadth of landing a first Gibson Cup since 1974.

Coleraine FC chairman Colin McKendry admitted he was delighted to be reunited with a manager he knows well, Kearney having spent seven years at Ballycastle Road in his first stint in charge.

