No joy of the Rovers in Armstrong Cup opener

TANDRAGEE Rovers Reserves scored a last gasp goal in the opening match of this year’s Armstrong Cup competition against United LT but it was too little too late.

Tandragee Reserves started the brighter and after three minutes Jason Freeburn placed the ball in the left hand corner of the net from 20 yards to give them an early lead.

Within four minutes United LT drew level when Marius Zankauskas scored.

Both teams created lots of chances during last Monday night’s fixture, and in the 29th minute Evaldas Pouilaitis hit a great shot from 25 yards to the right hand corner of the net to give United LT the lead.

Six minutes later the lead was extended when a well taken free-kick from the edge of the box by Paulius Smoryginas gave the Tandragee keeper no chance, leaving it 3-1.

A minute before half-time Scott Walker scored a header after a good cross from the right to narrow the gap for Tandragee Reserves.

The second half started with some early pressure from Tandragee Reserves who were pushing for an equaliser, but they were further set back when a mix-up between Mark Baird and Tandragee ‘keeper Matty Freeburn over a pass back led to an own goal by the Tandragee defender.

Ten minutes into the second half Evaldas Funikovas received a yellow card for a dive in the box.

Tandragee continued to push to get back in the game but were foiled by good saves from Bertasius.

Twenty minutes before the end United LT decided to make a change and Ramanciusksa was replaced by Rimkumis. With a minute to go Tandragee Reserves got a goal when Michael Allen got on the end of a good cross from Jack Magill but it was too little too late and United LT went through to the quarter-finals.