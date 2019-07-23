Fighting talk from O'Donnell

COLERAINE captain Stephen O’Donnell says that he is expecting a vast improvement on the pitch this season as the Bannsiders prepare for the 2019/20 Danske Bank Premiership season.

O’Donnell opened the scoring for the Bannsiders against Institute, the club he joined from back in May 2017. The skipper admitted that the club fell short last season but is under no illusions as to what is expected of the players at The Showgrounds.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport after last weekend’s fixture against Institute, O’Donnell said: “There will be a big difference from us as a group in terms of what people see on the pitch.

“We want to represent the club better and work harder on the pitch to reflect what the manager wants on the pitch and hopefully we can get that feel-good factor back like two years ago,” he admitted.

