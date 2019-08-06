Bed shortage hindering SuperCup - Leonard

SUPERCUPNI bosses have hinted that in order for the tournament to grow then so too must the number of hotel beds on the north coast.

Tournament Chairman Victor Leonard has revealed that a number of local and visiting teams had to travel from Belfast and Antrim during the course of the week in order to fulfil their fixtures.

Leonard is due to hold a debrief with SuperCupNI committee members in the coming days and said that bed space would be top of their agenda.

“It is hard to get hotel space,” he said. “We had teams staying in the Mid and East Antrim area, and Causeway Coast and Glens area as well.

“We also had teams staying in the Londonderry area, along with teams in the Hilton in Belfast and Dunsilly [outside Antrim]. It is difficult getting them all fitted in."