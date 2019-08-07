New away kit to be unveiled

COLERAINE FC will host an exciting event this Friday - including the release of the eagerly awaited new Avec Sport away kit.

The event will take place prior to the Bannsiders’ first game of the 2019-20 season in the upstairs bar at the Social Club on Friday August 9 from 8pm.

As well as the kit launch, the evening will feature an interview with first team manager Oran Kearney, hosted by Chronicle sports editor Damian Mullan.

Supporters who pre-order the away kit on the night can avail of free shirt printing.

Club officials will also inform supporters on the night of plans to improve facilities at The Showgrounds.

It promises to be an interesting evening, coming as it does less than 24 hours before the Bannsiders host Cliftonville in the opening game of the new Danske Bank Premiership season.