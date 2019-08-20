Caulfield lose on league return

Castlecaulfield....................................................4

Moira Albion.....................................................7

CASTLECAULFIELD FC hosted promotion chasing Moira Albion in the first game of the season.

It was clear the home side were nervous with many players making their debut.

These nerves turned into mistakes, which were capitalised on by a clinical Moira side.

The hosts did rally after the break and grew steadily into the game with a comeback looking possible at a time.

However, with the home team pushing on, Moira once again took advantage of poor defending with a long ball forward which was not dealt with and finished the game a disappointing 7-4, with brothers David and Andrew Lee grabbing a brace each.

Thanks to Tener’s Butchers, Castlecaulfield, for sponsoring the match.

Next up is Markethill Swifts at home on Saturday.