Devlin's delight as youngster makes bench

WITH one of the youngest starting XIs in the Danske Bank Premiership it is no surprise that Dungannon Swifts’ bench looks fresh faced this year and it was particularly so last weekend.

Named among the subs in the Swifts’ home clash with Glentoran was 15-year-old Terry Devlin.

There are high hopes for young Devlin at Stangmore Park and the coaching staff, impressed with his performance captaining the U20s against Institute, where he was amongst the goals, believed the time was right to introduce the boy to senior football.

Make sure to remember the name as Terry Devlin looks set to be hot property in the coming seasons.