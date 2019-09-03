Swifts sign duo as McElroy departs

DUNGANNON Swifts FC have swooped to add two new signings to their squad and soften the blow of losing hometown boy, Paul McElroy.

Flying high in the Dankse Bank Premiership, Kris Lindsay will be hopeful the additions of Ross Redman and Sean Noble will give the squad further emphasis to keep their good form going.

Redman, 29, joins the Swifts after he was placed on the transfer list at Glentoran FC.

The defender had spent the last three seasons at The Oval, making 104 first team appearances, after signing from Portadown FC in June 2016 and will add a wealth of experience to the squad.

Speaking about the move, Ross said: “I’m delighted to sign here, it’s a great club and you can see from the start of the season that there is a lot of quality here.

“Luckily enough I have already played with a lot of the players in the squad so hopefully its going to be very easy settling in with the lads and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve known Kris for 10-12 years and as soon as I heard what Kris’ project was I was immediately sold and I was delighted to come down.

“Obviously, I’ve been out injured since the end of last year so I’m really looking forward to getting game time and hopefully can help the club push on.”

Sean Noble, 23, has joined the club after spells with Ballinamallard FC and most recently Ards, but unfortunately suffered a bad injury to his ACL in the second game of last season which ruled him out for a year so he is chomping at the bit to get started wearing the blue of Dungannon Swifts.

Speaking after the transfer was announced, he said: “I’m raring to go at Dungannon as I have been out injured for a year.

“I got injured in the second game of the season against Glentoran which was a setback but my main aim is to get myself back fit and scoring goals when given the opportunity.

“The style of football attracted me to the Swifts as they like to play an expansive, attacking game but also keeping it tight at the back.

“I like to run in behind defenders and the quality of passers that Dungannon possess in the midfield will only benefit me scoring goals.

“I can definitely see the top six of the league being within reach for the club and a good run in either of the cup competitions would be fantastic, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and get too optimistic, we’ll just take each game as it comes.”

Swifts boss Kris Lindsay was clearly delighted to have bolstered his ranks and speaking after the acquisitions were confirmed he said: “I am delighted to get Ross and Sean signed and over the line.

“Ross will bring good experience into the squad having been about the Irish League for quite some time and its a position we are a little bit short on at full back.

“Ross will have a little point to prove and is looking a fresh challenge and hopefully we will give that to him. l would like to thank Glentoran for working with us to get the deal over the line.”

Lindsay continued: “Sean is a forward player. Big, strong and athletic and with lots of quality but has been unfortunate with injury after hurting his ACL in the second game of last season with Ards.

”He will add strength and depth to our squad in the forward areas and I’m delighted to get him onboard.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them both and seeing them both in Dungannon Swifts jerseys.”

Meanwhile, Dungannon Swifts have confirmed Paul McElroy has left the club.

The winger has joined Crusaders and the club claims they were left with no other option but to place McElroy on the “transfer list as disappointingly he was refusing to play for his hometown club”.

Speaking about the move to Crusaders, the 25-year-old added: “I am very excited to be joining Crusaders.

“I will have my work cut out breaking into the team but I feel I am more than capable of doing it and cannot wait to get started.

“I will have to get minutes under my belt to build my fitness up but it is a very exciting opportunity for me and one I am looking forward to.”