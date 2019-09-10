Derby day at Ballymena

THE first derby of the season is this Saturday and Coleraine couldn't be in better shape.

Yet to be beaten in the league, the Bannsiders have been racking up the goals at one of the pitch - while conceding few at the other end.

They maintained their encouraging start to the new campaign with a 5-0 defeat of Dungannon at the weekend.

Leading the way for the home side was striker James McLaughlin, who helped himself to four of his side's total.

It's the first time the big striker has scored four goals in a senior game and is the perfect confidence boost ahead of the visit to the Ballymena Showgrounds this Saturday.

The Braid men have enjoyed a decent start to the season themselves and will provide a stern obstacle as ever.

They enjoyed the upper hand in derbies last season so the scene is set for what should be a cracking game played in front of a huge crowd.

