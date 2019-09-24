Castlecaulfied launch new kit

CASTLECAULFIELD FC took on an experienced Armagh Rovers side on Saturday at home.

In the opening exchanges it was Castlecaulfield who had the best chances, going close several times, yet it was Armagh who scored first against the run of play from a corner that wasn’t dealt with.

The game remained open with both sides playing attractive football leading to a well taken equaliser by David Davidson.

Castlecaulfield pushed for a winner and looked likely to get it however they were foiled by a contentious off side decision leaving the score 2-1 to the Orchard County side and Castlecaulfield feeling hard done by after another impressive performance without the result.

Many thanks to our main sponsor and constant supporters at Davison’s Bar Castlecaulfield for the new home kit and also to Trevor Law Estate Agents for their generous sponsorship.