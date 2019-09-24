Traynor delighted to finally be back

Coleraine defeated Crusaders at the weekend.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE defender Aaron Traynor has thanked all those who helped him on his road to recovery after making his comeback from injury at the weekend.

The left-back played for just over an hour as the Bannsiders defeated Crusaders 4-2 in a thrilling encounter at The Showgrounds on Saturday.

And he hopes that having come through unscathed he can now battle for a place in Oran Kearney's team going forward.

"I'm glad I came through it injury free and I'm glad we got the win," admitted the 29-year-old.

The victory sees Coleraine, who host Larne this weekend, close the gap to the Crues to three points at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

