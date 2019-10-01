Back of the net! Sports award for Antrim Rovers

ANTRIM Rovers volunteer Mike Millar has been honoured at the McDonald’s IFA Regional Awards for their contribution to local grassroots football.

The 2019 Regional Awards Tour took in the length and breadth of Northern Ireland, meeting with the exceptional people who make the game tick on a weekly basis.

The awards, now in their 18th year, recognise the incredible work and commitment of football clubs and volunteers within grassroots football, who give up their time to enable the local game to flourish and grow across Northern Ireland.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian

