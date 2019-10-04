Coleraine look to remain unbeaten

COLERAINE will look to consolidate their place near the top of the Danske Bank Premiership when they travel to Carrick Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Bannsiders are the sole remaining unbeaten side left in the top flight and will want to keep that run going when they visit the Belfast Loughshore Arena.

Oran Kearney's men defeated this weekend's opponents 3-2 the last time the teams met in March 2018, thanks to two goals from Josh Carson and one from the recently departed Aaron Burns.

They were pushed all the way then and there's little to suggest that Saturday's game will be any different.

Niall Currie's side have played well in parts this season despite not getting the results their play probably deserved.

They ran Larne close at the old Taylor's Avenue earlier in the campaign and gave Linfield a fright before David Healy's men won comfortably just last month.

Aaron Canning, arguably Coleraine's player of the year to date and man of the match in the draw against Larne, knows it will be a testing afternoon for the visitors.

"We've Carrick and Warrenpoint up next and some might think those are easy games, but there are no easy games in the Irish League," he said.

"We will prepare for those games the same way we have prepared for Crusaders and Larne over the past two weeks.

"We will go down there looking for the three points as we always do," he added.

Coleraine will check on the fitness of club captain Stephen O'Donnell and striker James McLaughlin prior to Saturday, though it is expected that neither will be fit enough to take part.

"When you have injuries you just have to deal with it," continued Canning.

"The boys who have come in over the last couple of games have been brilliant."

Prior to that, Crusaders and Linfield meet in the game of the weekendat Seaview this evening (Friday).