Coleraine hosts Glens in League Cup

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney.
COLERAINE host Glentoran this evening (Tuesday) in the last 16 of the Bet McLean League Cup.
The sides fought out a 2-2 draw in the league at the Oval earlier in the year and a similarly tight contest is expected at The Showgrounds this evening.
Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney admits he is anticipating a tough game.
"Home advantage is the key thing for us," he said.
"They're definitely an improved side this season."
Coleraine go into the game on the back of a 4-1 win at Carrick Rangers on Saturday.
